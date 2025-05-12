Site Surveying Services Partners With Muse Architects For Innovative Bespoke Extension Project

In the world of architecture, precision is paramount. Accurate data is essential for creating designs that are both aesthetically pleasing and structurally sound. Recently, Clitheroe based Site Surveying Services had the pleasure of collaborating with Muse Architects during the initial and technical design stages of an exciting bespoke extension project. This partnership focused on delivering precise topographical and measured building surveys, laying the groundwork for a successful design process.

Project Overview and Requirements

To address the specific needs of this innovative project, Site Surveying Services employed cutting-edge technology, including the Leica TS16 Total Station and the Trimble X7 laser scanner. Key deliverables for the project included:

Site Plan: A comprehensive layout of the property, capturing boundary lines, levels throughout the site, and both architectural and landscape features. This detailed overview was crucial for understanding the context of the extension.

A thoughtful enhancement to the existing property through improved usability, aesthetics, and accessibility while maintaining harmony with the local context.

Floor Plans and Elevations: Internal and external measurements were meticulously gathered to accurately document important features such as floor levels, window positions, and structural elements. This data ensured that the new design would harmoniously integrate with the existing structure.

Loft Space and Roof Structure Analysis: Special attention was focused on the loft layout and roof structure, including beam heights and positions. This analysis was vital for evaluating the feasibility of a future loft extension, providing essential insights for Muse Architects' design decisions.

Deliverables and Impact

The results of our collaboration were highly successful. Muse Architects developed and submitted the proposed designs for planning approval, which were promptly approved by the local planning authority (LPA) with no conditions to discharge. This achievement is a testament to the precision of our survey data and the effectiveness of our partnership.

Delivering accurate Topographical and Measured Building surveys using reliable technology such as the Leica TS16 Total Station and Trimble X7 Laser Scanner.

Muse Architects stated, “Our proposed designs for this property in Wilmslow you worked on have now been approved by the LPA, with no conditions to discharge. It has been years working with you and I always appreciated the professionalism and dedication shown in the process. Thank you, and I look forward to working with you on the next one.”

This bespoke extension project highlights the importance of accurate surveying in the architectural design process. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and providing detailed, reliable data, Site Surveying Services was able to support Muse Architects in creating a design that met both aesthetic and structural requirements. We are proud to have played a role in this successful project.

To find out more about our Topographical Survey Services, download our brochure here, if you would like to learn about our other services and how we can assist your project visit our website, please contact 01200 438 320.