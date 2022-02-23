Site earmarked for 103 new houses in Poulton changes hands

The Strategic Land Group has sold the greenfield site to the south of Brockholes Crescent, to MCI Developments, part of Keepmoat PLC.

SLG had already secured outline planning permission for 108 new homes, subsequently securing an allocation for the site in Wyre’s Local Plan.

The scheme will also include open space and a new riverside walkway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former grazing land in Poulton which is set to see 103 homes built

Paul Smith, managing director of SLG, a land promotion company with 13 sites, said: “It’s great to get this deal over the line, which will see the delivery of more than a hundred much-needed affordable homes.