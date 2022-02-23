Site earmarked for 103 new houses in Poulton changes hands
A ten acre building site, earmarked to be used for 103 homes in Poulton, has changed hands.
The Strategic Land Group has sold the greenfield site to the south of Brockholes Crescent, to MCI Developments, part of Keepmoat PLC.
SLG had already secured outline planning permission for 108 new homes, subsequently securing an allocation for the site in Wyre’s Local Plan.
The scheme will also include open space and a new riverside walkway.
Paul Smith, managing director of SLG, a land promotion company with 13 sites, said: “It’s great to get this deal over the line, which will see the delivery of more than a hundred much-needed affordable homes.
“This is a site we have been working on for some time. It was initially used for grazing, with no access, so we purchased two semi-detached homes backing onto the land which were removed to provide a suitable route - it has been a complicated site to bring forward for development, so it’s particularly positive to see affordable stock being built.”