Sisters now operate a successful local Preston business
The management of Key Engineering and Hygiene Supplies Ltd is now in the hands of sisters Sophie Petrie and Sarah Keighley
Key Engineering and Hygiene Supplies Ltd, is a family firm, founded in 1992 and now based in a bespoke purpose-built facility in the Preston marina area. The company are trusted suppliers to businesses, education, and local authorities, of a full range of products on a local, and now national basis.
The company was originally founded by Alan and Pauline Keighley, who have now decided to take a step back and pass the management of the company to their daughters, Sophie Petrie and Sarah Keighley, who have both been involved in the business for some time.
Sophie is now promoted to Managing Director and Sarah is promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Between them they a running a very successful business, which is now seeing rapid growth in their market sector of industrial and commercial supplies.
In recent months they have recruited more staff members and expanded the product range to provide customers with a large range of products and excellent customer service, quite an achievement for the two sisters.
Sophie and Sarah have proved that being successful is due to building great team work with all the staff, but the transition to management was not easy, in what has been a male dominated industry.
They are now moving the business forward with true entrepreneurial skill. We asked them both what was the secret? Sarah commented: “Our staff have been very supportive, and our customers are very pleased with how we conduct our business, our goal is to provide the ultimate customer service.”
Sophie stated: “We have changed our business model, to be more focused on great relationships, it is not easy but we have overcome many issues in the past few years, including the Covid pandemic, which was a challenge, so we are now looking forward to a bright future”.