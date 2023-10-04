Simply Beeutiful Honey are buzzing after being picked by Theo Paphitis for an award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Coppull based firm has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis. Last week, Stuart Walsh of Simply Beeutiful Honey posted to Theo on Instagram about his business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Stuart Walsh, who owns the business with wife, Vicky said: "We just kept entering on the off chance, we never thought we'd be picked but it's great that Theo has recognised our hard work and help spread the word about what we do. “We started out in 2019 with one hive in the garden as a hobby and we now have over 200 hives across Lancashire and Merseyside. We produce a variety of 100% natural honey. We're really proud of how far we've come."

