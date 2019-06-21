Simon Rigby business behind failed bid to reopen Guild Hall is listed as a 'dormant company' set up just weeks before theatre's sudden closure

Few had heard of the Guild Foundation until yesterday when former Guild Hall boss Simon Rigby announced it was behind a failed attempt to reopen of the Charter Theate and Great Hall.

Mr Rigby himself is a named trustee of the organisation, which is registered with the charity commission, and has a remit to “promote arts and entertainment to the people of Preston”.

Its first accounts were submitted to the Charity Commission in March 2017, 30 days past the charity commission’s deadline for filing returns.

The three other trustees are Tom Flack, Bernard Phillip Hayes and Lisa Matthew.

None are trustees with other charities.

Meanwhile, GF Preston Ltd, the company Mr Rigby says is running the Charter Theatre and Great Hall, was registered with Companies House on March 29

Based in Blackpool, it is listed as a ‘dormant company', which means it may not be doing business or trading and and doesn’t have any other income, for example investments.

The company’s directors are named as Mr Rigby and Tom Flack.

It is unclear whether the company director Tom Flack is the same man named at the Guild Foundation trustee.