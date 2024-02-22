News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Fleetwood Wetherspoons pub The Thomas Drummond to close as chain puts it up for sale

One of the Fylde Coast's busiest Wetherspoons is closing down.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 16:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wetherspoons has put its Fleetwood pub The Thomas Drummond up for sale.

The Gazette can confirm the pub in London Street, off Lord Street, is to be put on the market in the coming weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wetherspoons said The Thomas Drummond will remain open and trading as normal until a buyer is found.

The pub chain has not said whether it has any plans to open a new Wetherspoons elsewhere in town.

Wetherspoons is putting its Fleetwood pub The Thomas Drummond up for saleWetherspoons is putting its Fleetwood pub The Thomas Drummond up for sale
Wetherspoons is putting its Fleetwood pub The Thomas Drummond up for sale

Statement from Wetherspoons

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Gazette: "We can confirm that Wetherspoon is putting The Thomas Drummond, its pub in Fleetwood, on the market.

"The company, does on occasion, put some of its pubs up for sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The pub will continue trading as normal until a buyer is found."

Why is Wetherspoons closing some of its pubs?

Pub chains and hospitality businesses have been hit hard by rising costs brought on by high inflation.

Wetherspoons' boss Tim Martin also said far more people now drink in their homes rather than in pubs, while rising costs and inflation has led to less demand among cash-strapped customers.

Related topics:FleetwoodWetherspoonsThe GazetteLord StreetPubs