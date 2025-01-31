Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston Markets is proud to celebrate one of its longest serving traders.

Sheridan’s Bags and Bags, which marks 60 years of trading this year.

Founded by Jean Sheridan on Preston’s Outdoor Market in 1965, the family-run business has grown and evolved being passed down through the family to become a cherished part of the market’s story.

Jean worked tirelessly to establish her stall, assisted by her seven-year-old daughter, Gail. In 1969, Jean’s husband, Alan Sheridan, left his career as a Detective Constable to join the business, helping to expand its operations. When Preston’s Indoor Market opened in 1972, the family jumped at the opportunity opening a second stall, inside the new market building.

In January 1975, the team welcomed a young, local lad David Maudsley, who would go on to become an integral part of the business. Over time, David and Gail continued the family legacy, eventually taking over the reins. Today, they remain at the heart of the operation, welcoming customers at their current location within Preston Market Hall.

Gail and David’s commitment to their customers and the community reflects the resilience, tradition, and spirit that make Preston Markets such a beloved part of the city.

Gail Maudsley co-owner of Sheridans Bags and Bags said:

“We are proud to have continued my mother's business and reached this 60-year milestone. I have lots of fantastic memories growing up at the Markets.

“It’s important to stay relevant, we strive to offer a great service and look after our customers, whilst sharing our product knowledge, and of course, you can touch and feel the goods.

“David and I have had front row seats to the changes and developments to Preston city centre over the decades. We are looking forward to the opening of Animate next month and everything that comes with it.”

Councillor Martyn Rawlinson, Cabinet Member for Resources and Deputy Leader at Preston City Council Said: “A huge congratulations to Gail and David on this fantastic achievement. It’s always great to see small, local businesses succeed at Preston Markets. 60 years is a fantastic milestone to reach!”

Preston Markets invite you to explore its diverse offerings, with unique, family-run businesses like Sheridan’s Bags and Bags an artisan butcher and fruit and veg stalls selling fresh, local produce and more. Whether you’re a long-time visitor or discovering the market for the first time, there’s always something to enjoy.

This year Preston Market also marks the 150 year anniversary of their Victorian canopy which was built in 1875. Visit Preston Markets and celebrate the heritage and history of Lancashire.