An "unacceptable" number of shops failed test purchases in Preston after selling alcohol and a vape to a child.

Officers from Preston Licensing, Preston City Council Licensing and Lancashire County Council Trading Standards visited premises across Broadgate, City Centre and Ribbleton on Saturday night.

A total of 12 businesses were tested as part of the operation, nine of which hold a licence to sell alcohol.

Seven businesses in Preston failed test purchases conducted by Trading Standards (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Six failed and sold alcohol to a 15-year-old test purchaser.

One other premises also sold a vape to the same test purchaser, resulting in around 200 illicit vapes being seized following an inspection.

The cashiers who sold alcohol were issued with £90 fixed penalties and the business owners "now risk a review of their premises licence."

PC Ste Connolly, from Police Licensing, said: "This level of failure rate is unacceptable for licensed premises and particularly concerning when free training on age related sales is available to premises.

"All licensed premises have an obligation to promote the Protection of Children from Harm and those that fail to promote this risk, at worst revocation of the licence should a review be undertaken."

All licensed premises across Preston are encouraged to access the free training by visiting https://orlo.uk/e5ekP.