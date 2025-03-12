SEP Geospatial expands in the North West with major recruitment drive

A leading provider of surveying and geospatial solutions is expanding its presence in the North West and nationally with a major recruitment push.

SEP Geospatial headquartered at Holland Business Park in Lathom is hiring to meet rising demand for its specialist services as the UK’s reliance on geospatial data and digital construction tools continues to grow. With more than 70 employees and a client base spanning the UK the company is strengthening its team to ensure businesses can access the expertise and equipment they need to keep projects on track.

The UK’s geospatial sector is now worth over £6 billion annually supporting at least 37,500 jobs nationwide according to the UK Government’s Geospatial Sector Market Report 2024. The industry underpins everything from infrastructure development to urban planning with more than 2,600 companies in the UK relying on geospatial data as a core part of their operations.

SEP Geospatial is at the forefront of this growing sector supplying servicing and hiring out state-of-the-art equipment from leading brands including Trimble, Leica, FARO, Nikon, Spectra Geospatial and SitePro.

Three Shapes Management Group - Luke Nixon, Neil Webster, Oliver Brooks, Ben Johnson, Carl Housbey

Managing Director Oliver Brooks said: "There’s a huge demand for the right expertise in this sector and we’re looking for people who want to be part of an exciting fast-moving industry. The UK’s geospatial sector is expanding rapidly and as businesses become increasingly reliant on precise mapping, digital twin data and advanced surveying technology they need trusted suppliers who can deliver.

"We’ve built a reputation for quality and service and now we’re growing to make sure even more businesses can access the support and equipment they need."

As part of the Three Shapes Management Group (TSM Group) SEP Geospatial has been delivering expert surveying solutions since 2017. TSM Group oversees multiple companies including SEP Geospatial, SEP Engineers, SEP Technical and SitePro all of which specialise in various aspects of construction and engineering. SEP Geospatial itself has evolved from the equipment division of SEP Engineers (formerly known as Site Engineering Personnel Ltd) which has provided site engineering services since 1986.

The recruitment drive comes at a time of major investment for SEP Geospatial coinciding with the launch of a brand-new website designed to make it easier for customers to access products services and expert advice. The site features detailed information on surveying technology, training and servicing helping businesses find the right solutions quickly and efficiently.

Oliver added: "A lot of people still don’t realise the scale of what we offer. We’re helping businesses improve accuracy, efficiency and safety on-site. From training and technical support to long-term equipment hire we provide a full range of services and the new website is a big step forward in making that clearer."

For more information on careers at SEP Geospatial visit the website.