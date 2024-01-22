A second mobile phone mast is set to spring up in a Preston street in an attempt to boost coverage in an area of the city where existing facilities are “struggling to cope with demand”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been revealed for the 20-metre-high pole on Eldon Street in Plungington.

The so-called “base station” – complete with six antennae, a transmission dish and four cabinets – would be located just yards from an existing piece of mobile infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Telecoms firm Cornerstone has asked Preston City Council whether the authority considers that it will have to give “prior approval” for the siting and appearance of the facility.

The new mast would be located on Eldon Street (opposite no. 239) just beyond the one pictured (opposite no. 249) [image: Google]

The mast is intended to improve the area’s 3G, 4G and 5G capacity – with the latter, in particular, enabling faster and more responsive connections.

With the exception of the nearby Fishwick Rangers community centre, the proposed location sits largely within a largely industrial area of commercial business units.

In documentation submitted to the local authority, Cornerstone says that it ruled out modifying the existing mast on Eldon Street because it would have to be widened and made at least 12 metres taller – and so would have “a significant impact” on the area, which the benefits of the proposal “would not outweigh”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of other locations in the vicinity were considered but ruled out for reasons including not being suitable to generate the desired boost in coverage and being more visually prominent.

In its planning application, the company notes that existing sites within the wider Ashton on-Ribble area are under pressure and the new kit is needed to provide “reliable, high-quality” mobile services from the mobile operator that will run it. The operator does not appear to be named within the application, which is made by Cornerstone itself.

The company states: “The radio base station will also meet the extra demands on the network in this area as more people use internet-enabled handheld devices.

“It is a densification project for the operator’s network to fill holes in service provision including coverage and capacity. This will enable the operator’s customers to be able to use their handheld devices without calls being dropped or buffering occurring where there is a gap in the operator’s network coverage and capacity ability.