Search is on for the best in the business in Lancashire as BIBAs 2022 is launched

The Be Inspired in Business Awards, the BIBAs have been launched for 2022 and are open to entries from the county’s top business talent.

Organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, the annual awards, known as ‘the one they all want to win’, attract hundreds of entries every year from businesses of all sizes and from all sectors.

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the Chamber, said: “Every year, the BIBAs recognise the efforts of businesses and their people for the contribution they make to Lancashire and the local economy, and this year will be no exception. We’re looking for the best of the best, the businesses that always go that extra mile.

“It’s not been easy in the past two years thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But firms across Lancashire have continued to show real grit, determination and resilience, and so we’ll be celebrating that too.”

Run on a not-for-profit basis, the BIBAs attract entries from the cream of Lancashire’s business community, all put through their paces in an exhaustive judging process and competing for glory in 19 categories.

David Hamer is CEO of Preston-based waste equipment manufacturer Pakawaste, a previous winner.

He said: “Winning an award in the BIBAs is really special because you know that you’re being judged against lots of other amazing local businesses.

“But it’s not just about the winning, it’s about the taking part - you learn a lot about your business throughout the process that you can use to help improve your performance.

“I would definitely encourage other businesses to enter and give it a go.”

Lisa Sourbutts runs Burnley-based Cube HR that won the Service Business of the Year accolade in 2021.

She said: “We were over the moon to pick-up an award at the Bibas.

“They’re so well known, and so highly regarded, that it’s a real badge of honour and one I’m always proud to show off.”

The winners of this year’s BIBAs will be crowned at a glittering awards ceremony in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom in September.