Scooping Business of the Year gave company confidence in marketplace, says triple BIBA winners

Leyland Trucks winner of Business of the Year. Photo: Michael Porter Photography

It’s only been achieved by a small selection of Lancashire businesses in the 17-year history of the BIBAs and in 2023 it was Leyland Trucks whose trophy cabinet swelled.

The global company won Manufacturer, Apprentice Team and the “big” one, Business of the Year, following tough competition in all three categories.

“Each time we were announced it felt even more incredible. It was also a great way to recognise the people in our organisation who had worked so hard during the year,” says managing director, Peter Ahrens, “I was already very proud of what the team was doing, but the fact that all the judges felt we were doing well did give me some extra confidence.”

Winning a BIBA not only means more space needs to be found in your boardroom’s trophy cabinet – or reception - it also opens your business to more attention, gives your staff a morale boost and can help with expanding your organisation, both locally and internationally.

For Leyland Trucks, just entering the competition was important for recruiting to its already impressive workforce.

Peter added: “The main benefit is in recruiting and retention. It’s always easy to think the grass is greener somewhere else, but this will help us sell the organisation to both current and potential employees.”

This year, Business of the Year is being sponsored by the BIBAs headline sponsor, Lancashire County Council, who are excited about the prospect of applications from the county’s diverse landscape.

Aidy Riggott, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member Economic Development and Growth, said: “Our partnership with the BIBAs underscores our commitment to celebrating and supporting the many exceptional business that contribute to the success of Lancashire.