Santa’s Pizza: Here's the story behind the Burnley, Nelson and Preston takeaway's quirky name
You know their pizzas – but do you know what inspired their quirky name?
Santa’s Pizza has been whetting appetites for more than 30 years, being the go-to takeaway for many families across Lancashire.
Many households will even mark the start of the festive period when they receive their annual Christmas card from Santa[‘s Pizza].
What is the story behind the takeaway’s name?
Santa’s story began in 1990 when a Palestinian man who had been living in the United States moved to Burnley. He intended to open a takeaway named Pizza Centre and ordered a large exterior shop sign.
When it arrived, there before him was a laughing Santa sitting proudly on a sign that read Pizza Santa.
The name stuck, with the team embracing it by sending out Christmas cards to their customers, signed by Santa.
And it seems everyone wants a piece of Santa, with venues later opening in Nelson, Accrington, Blackburn and Preston.