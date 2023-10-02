Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saltrock launched the new shop, which is in the former Edinburgh Wool building on the corner of St Anne’s Road and Garden Street (FY8 1SB).

Their products are aimed at people with a love of style and adventure. A selection of wetsuits, dryrobes and ponchos are on sale, along with surf-inspired clothing and accessories for adults, kids and dogs. The North Devon-based brand also has a branch in Affinity, Fleetwood.

Saltrock has opened a new store in St Annes.

Saltrock’s MD, Martin Williamson-Cary, said: “Our new shop opening comes just as we are celebrating our 35 year anniversary – We are excited to increase our presence in the North West and take up such a prominent corner location in this thriving street.”