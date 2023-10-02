News you can trust since 1886
Saltrock launches new store in former Edinburgh Woolen Mill building in St Annes as Council Leader, Karen Buckley officially opens the surfwear shop

A brand new store called Saltrock officially opened in St Annes at the weekend (Sept 28), selling a range of surf-inspired clothing and accessories.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Saltrock launched the new shop, which is in the former Edinburgh Wool building on the corner of St Anne’s Road and Garden Street (FY8 1SB).

Their products are aimed at people with a love of style and adventure. A selection of wetsuits, dryrobes and ponchos are on sale, along with surf-inspired clothing and accessories for adults, kids and dogs. The North Devon-based brand also has a branch in Affinity, Fleetwood.

Saltrock has opened a new store in St Annes.
Saltrock’s MD, Martin Williamson-Cary, said: “Our new shop opening comes just as we are celebrating our 35 year anniversary – We are excited to increase our presence in the North West and take up such a prominent corner location in this thriving street.”

The Lytham St Anne’s store will mark part of the brand's UK expansion within a thriving market and continue to showcase its North Devon surf-inspired clothing, accessories, and outerwear collections for the entire family.

