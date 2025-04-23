Sales Geek launches solo franchise model with first franchisee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sales Geek, the award-winning sales leadership and training provider in Blackburn, is delighted to announce the launch of its new Solo Franchise model.

Designed for experienced sales professionals with a passion for mentoring and developing others, this innovative franchise offering empowers individuals to run their own business while transforming the sales capabilities of businesses and aspiring leaders in their local communities.

The first franchisee to join the Solo Franchise model is Tony Greenwood, who will be operating as part of Darren Neill’s territory in West, Central and East Lancashire. Tony is a seasoned sales leader with a strong track record of success and a deep commitment to mentoring the next generation of sales leaders.

Reflecting on his new role, Tony said: "A few weeks into a much-needed social media break, a great friend sent me a simple LinkedIn post screenshot. Two messages resonated: ‘Now is the time’ and ‘You'll regret the things you didn't do way more than the things you did.’

Photo shows Darren Neill (left), James Denny (centre) and Tony Greenwood (right)

"That was the push I needed to take the leap. Joining Sales Geek as a Solo Franchisee allows me to use my experience to mentor and inspire sales leaders in our region. This isn’t just about driving sales; it’s about creating a lasting impact on businesses and individuals in our community.

"I’m excited to help businesses scale smarter, develop their sales teams, and ultimately thrive in today’s competitive environment. With the incredible support of the Sales Geek team, I’m ready to make a real difference."

The Solo Franchise model is a unique opportunity for experienced sales professionals to combine their passion for mentoring with the flexibility of running their own business.

"It’s particularly suited to retired or semi-retired professionals, or those who want to give back to their community without committing to a full-time franchise business. Whether run part-time or full-time, the model offers franchisees the chance to deliver world-class mentoring, sales training, and diagnostics tools to businesses and aspiring sales leaders.

James Denny, Chief Strategy Geek, shared why the Solo Franchise model is such an appealing prospect: "The Solo Franchise model is ideal for sales professionals who want flexibility, impact, and the chance to give back to their communities. Whether you’re retired, semi-retired, or simply looking for a part-time or full-time business opportunity that aligns with your personal ambitions, this model is designed to fit your lifestyle.

"As a Solo Franchisee, you’ll focus on mentoring, sales training, and delivering world-class diagnostics tools — services that are proven to help businesses grow their people and their bottom line. The mentoring sector is booming, with companies that use mentoring showing 18-35% growth in profits. By joining this model, franchisees are entering a field with enormous growth potential — expected to grow from $1.6bn in 2024 to $5bn in the next five years.

"Most importantly, this model allows you to make a meaningful difference. Whether you’re mentoring a small business owner, training a sales team, or providing diagnostics to unlock growth opportunities, you’ll be helping businesses and individuals thrive. It’s a chance to build a rewarding career while contributing to the success of your local community."

Darren Neill, expressed his excitement about welcoming Tony to the team: "Tony Greenwood is an exceptional addition to the Sales Geek family. His passion for mentoring and his wealth of experience in sales leadership make him the perfect fit for our mission of changing the way the world perceives sales.

"Local businesses will benefit immensely from his expertise, fresh perspective, and commitment to helping them thrive. I’m thrilled to have him on board and can’t wait to see the incredible impact he will have on the businesses and sales leaders in our community.”

With the launch of the Solo Franchise model, Sales Geek continues its mission to change the way the world perceives sales. By empowering experienced sales leaders to become mentors, the company is helping businesses unlock their potential and inspiring the next generation of sales leaders to sell more things, more often to more people in an ethical and sustainable way.