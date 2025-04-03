Sales Geek celebrates ISP Endorsement for transformational Leadership & Management Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sales Geek, the largest provider of part-time Sales Directors in the world and an award-winning leader in innovative sales training, is proud to announce the official endorsement of its new Leadership and Management Programme by the Institute of Sales Professionals (ISP).

Following a thorough review, the ISP has recognised the programme for its robust design, learner-centred approach, and significant contribution to developing confident and capable sales leaders.

This endorsement builds on the success of Sales Geek’s Sales Essentials Programme, first endorsed by the ISP in 2023. The continued partnership between Sales Geek and the ISP reflects a shared commitment to raising standards within the sales profession and providing accredited, credible pathways for salespeople at all levels.

“Our partnership with the ISP has been pivotal in ensuring our programmes meet and exceed professional standards,” said Melanie Lyons, Head of Franchise Learning Development at Sales Geek. “Having this second endorsement not only validates the quality of our training but also deepens our relationship with the ISP as we work together to improve access to high-quality sales education across the UK and beyond.”

The Leadership and Management Programme is designed to support a key, often overlooked group within organisations: those newly promoted to leadership roles. With research showing that “85% of sales managers have never received formal training”, Sales Geek’s new programme equips them with the practical tools and self-awareness needed to thrive.

The course has been successfully piloted with prominent organisations, receiving consistently positive feedback. It is now a core element of Sales Geek’s offering, with flexible content tailored to suit a variety of audiences.

Delivered face-to-face by trained Sales Geek franchisees, the three-day course is enhanced by personalised diagnostics such as DISC personality profiling and a leadership skills gap analysis. Ongoing mentoring supports learners in applying the content to their real-world contexts, fostering accountability and growth.

Sales Geek’s Strategy Director, James Denny, expressed his delight at the recognition of Sales Geek’s training excellence: “At Sales Geek, we’re always seeking to raise the bar – not just in sales delivery, but in leadership. This endorsement from the ISP reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and our strategic focus on developing talent from within. It's another milestone in expanding our product suite for franchisees and growing our reputation as the go-to provider for modern sales training."

Sallyann Baldry, Reviewer for the Institute of Sales Professionals, praised the programme’s structure, content, and learner support, stating: “Sales Geek’s Leadership and Management Programme is a thoughtfully designed course that aligns closely with our competency framework. It combines practical learning, reflective development, and personalised mentoring to great effect. The ISP is pleased to endorse a programme that raises standards in sales leadership and supports the ongoing professionalisation of the industry.”

The ISP endorsement signifies that the programme has been independently reviewed and meets rigorous criteria aligned with the ISP Competency Framework. It ensures that participants can trust in the quality, relevance, and effectiveness of the course. It also means that organisations using Sales Geek’s programmes can demonstrate their investment in accredited professional development — a vital signal in today’s talent-driven market.

Sales Geek’s Leadership and Management Programme is currently being rolled out across its UK-wide franchise network, with both in-house and open course options available. With a focus on accountability, wellbeing, and real-world results, Sales Geek continues to lead the way in people-centred sales development.