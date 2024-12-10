Sales Geek appoint Jay Williams as Head of Global Recruitment

Sales Geek, the world’s leading provider of in part-time sales directors have appointed Jay Williams as Head of Global Recruitment to lead their expansion across the UK and the rest of the world.

Sales Geek have experienced significant growth in 2024, launching in India and the across the six Gulf Cooperation Countries, as well as adding Geeks across nine more states in the USA.

A Head Hunter specialist, Jay joins Sales Geek from Mercury Hampton, bringing over 15 years of recruitment experience spent supporting a wide range of businesses from SMEs, to Global corporations, with their strategic hires.

Based out of their Headquarters in Blackburn, Lancashire he will be responsible for recruiting the next generation of Sales Geek Franchises. He will build out and manage the recruitment journey of all new franchisees, building a world class talent process that can support the growth of both Sales Geek UK and their Master Franchises across across the globe.

Founder and Chief Geek, Richard Few said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Jay to Sales Geek. His wealth of experience recruiting strategic hires will further strengthen our ability to find the right people who can flourish owning a Sales Geek franchise. He will ensure we have a robust recruitment strategy to accelerate our growth efforts in the forthcoming years.

Commenting on his appointment Jay said: I’m delighted to be joining Sales Geek and can’t wait to get stuck in. I was taken by their values, and their culture is one in which I think I can thrive and make a significant contribution to their continuing successes."