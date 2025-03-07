Sainsbury’s will close one of its Lancashire supermarkets for nearly two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Garstang store in Park Hill Road will shut for 12 days from Saturday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury's in Garstang will close for 12 days from Saturday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 26 | Google

It’s understood the reason for the closure is to allow Sainsbury’s to revamp the store.

A banner appeared outside the supermarket this week, alerting shoppers to the temporary closure.

Sainsbury’s said customers can still shop online and order home deliveries during the closure.

Sainsbury’s were approached for comment.