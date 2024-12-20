Rossendale business celebrates 25 years of growth enabled by Rosebud funding

Rossendale-based RCS Doors is celebrating its 25th year in business, marking a milestone in the businesses’ journey of exponential growth, diversification and customer excellence.

Founded in 1999, RCS Doors has evolved from an ambitious start-up making small door components to one of the UK’s leading suppliers of commercial and industrial roller shutters. Today it operates from a 30,000 sq. ft manufacturing and office facility in Rawtenstall, employing 41 people and supplying a network of loyal customers nationwide.

RCS Doors began life manufacturing small plastic parts, specifically end locks and components for industrial doors. As testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, it was listening to customer feedback which led the company to move to the production of complete doors.

This switch was made possible thanks to a £200,000 loan from Lancashire's business loan provider, Rosebud in 2018, which enabled the company to purchase its facility in Rawtenstall and double production capacity by constructing a mezzanine floor.

Ongoing Rosebud support opened the door to further expansion through investment in machinery, which enabled the company to increase its product offering to provide innovative insulated doors that align with industrial and environmental requirements, including PVC high-speed doors which offer a supremely energy efficient solution.

Steven Kenny, Managing Director of RCS Doors said:

“The Rosebud loan not only helped us to secure the future of the business, but it also propelled us forward. As well as our manufacturing facility, we’ve been able to up head count and our turnover has increased by 180%.”

Over the company's 25-year journey, RCS Doors has sustained many challenges including financial recessions, and the challenges posed by COVID-19. Despite these hurdles, the business emerged stronger.

The company attributes a large part of its success to focusing on repeat trade business and establishing strong relationships, which Steven says is down to “treating customers as friends rather than just transactional partners”.

“From the very beginning, we have focused on delivering quality and building relationships with our customers. Rosebud has been instrumental in enabling us to invest in areas that have really benefitted us and our customers. Their support helped us to navigate challenging times and grow the company to this important milestone,” Steven added.

Councillor Aidy Riggott, Cabinet Member for Economic Development Growth said:

“It’s wonderful to see the positive impact Rosebud funding continues to provide for Lancashire businesses. RCS Doors are an inspiring example of leadership, vision and resilience, they have grown to be one of the UK’s leading suppliers in their industry. Businesses like RCS Doors play a key role in driving forward regional economic growth and creating jobs across Lancashire.”

Martin Emmott, Fund Manager of Rosebud said:

“We’re delighted to have enabled the team at RCS Doors to achieve the exponential growth they have delivered since they first received funding from Rosebud. Not only have they expanded their business, but they have utilised the business support network that Rosebud offers to further their evolution. The milestone of reaching their silver anniversary in 2024 has been a testament to the hard work, determination and passion of all those involved.”

RCS Doors is renowned for its bespoke manufacturing service and exceptional 99% delivery success rate. By manufacturing everything in-house, the company ensures high quality and reliability in their products.

As RCS Doors marks 25 years of business, the company looks to the future with plans to further expand its offerings, strengthen its customer-focused approach and continue to drive innovation in the commercial and industrial door industry.