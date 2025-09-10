Rochdale's Simkiss Group expands capabilities and strengthens market position

Lancashire-based Simkiss Group is marking a new chapter in its development, with significant growth plans and a strengthened presence in the UK electrical and control systems sector, following a series of investments, a move to a 73,000 sq ft headquarters, and a sustained recruitment drive.

Founded in 1999 by Paul Simkiss, the business has grown steadily by supporting blue-chip clients with an ever-broadening range of services. Today, Simkiss Group operates at scale across the UK, delivering complex projects in design, manufacture, installation, commissioning and maintenance. Its growth is underpinned by a clear strategy to expand capabilities and invest in its people continually.

Simon Bodill, Managing Director at Simkiss Group, said the business is in the strongest position in its history: “We’ve reached a point where Simkiss Group is not only competing but leading in our sectors.

"Our expansion into larger premises earlier this year gave us the capacity to increase the amount of projects we can deliver, and the recruitment drive we are undertaking reflects the demand we're seeing from clients. Growth for us isn't just about size - it’s about capability.

Simkiss Group

"We’re investing in people, in skills and in the systems that will keep us at the forefront of this industry.”

As part of this momentum, Simkiss Group has completed the acquisition of Instrument Control Services (ICS) Ltd, a respected business with more than three decades of experience in low, medium and high-voltage systems.

The addition of ICS brings expertise in panel build, testing and commissioning, preventative maintenance, cabling and jointing up to 33kV, and containerised electrical solutions.

For Simkiss Group, the acquisition is more than a growth move - it positions the company as a genuine one-stop shop, offering clients complete, end-to-end solutions delivered through a single trusted partner.

Paul Simkiss, Chairman and Founder

Paul Simkiss, Chairman and Founder, reflected on the significance of this step: “From the very beginning, our goal has been to evolve alongside our clients and offer them more of what they need, all under one roof. ICS shares that same approach, and bringing the two companies together feels like a natural fit.

"The combined capabilities mean our customers can expect a seamless service - from design to delivery to long-term support - with the reassurance of working with one team.”

ICS will continue trading under its existing name and operating from its Stoke-on-Trent premises, ensuring continuity for its long-standing clients. At the same time, ICS’s people will become part of the wider Simkiss Group family, contributing to the culture of growth and innovation that defines the business today.

“This is an energising time for our teams,” added Simon Bodill. “We are building something sustainable, forward-looking, and ambitious. Growth like this doesn’t happen by accident - it comes from having talented people and a clear vision of where we’re going. The future for Simkiss Group is very bright.”