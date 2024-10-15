Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ROCCIA, a leading name in the luxury tile, bathroom and kitchen industry has been crowned "Family Business of the Year 2024" in an award scheme which celebrates inspirational businesses in the North of England

The Preston based business were crowned in the 2024 Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) are Lancashire’s longest running, largest and most prestigious business awards.

Founded 30 years ago, ROCCIA has grown from a small family venture into one of the most respected and trusted names in the UK for designer tiles, kitchens, and fitted bathrooms. The award recognises ROCCIA's dedication to building a thriving family business that has retained its personal touch and community-driven focus, even as it has expanded its reach nationally.

“We are incredibly honoured to have been named Family Business of the Year with this award,” says ROCCIA Managing Director Zabir Patel, “which is the second time we’ve won this accolade – we were previously crowned BIBA Family Business of The Year five years ago in 2019.

“The award recognises the whole team’s dedication to excellence and is a testament to the hard work, passion and expertise offered by our entire team, who are like family to us. It also celebrates the values that have guided us from day one – quality, integrity, and customer care. We are so proud to be recognised for these qualities.”

ROCCIA’s reputation is built on providing customers with high-quality products and bespoke design services. The company operates from multiple showrooms, including its flagship store in Preston and another showroom in Bolton, offering an extensive selection of luxury tiles, designer bathrooms, and kitchens from leading global brands. ROCCIA’s expert team offers a personalised approach to every project, ensuring that customers receive tailored solutions that perfectly match their design vision and lifestyle needs. It also operates a thriving Trade Counter.

Highlighting some of the achievements and initiatives that have made this year extra special (and award winning!) for ROCCIA, Zabir added: “We’ve expanded our business to become a nationally recognised brand … and this is something we’re planning to continue drive forward in 2025. To support this we’ve focused on innovation and new technologies, from how we operate internally and a new CRM system, to new and exciting eco-friendly and wellness products. We also sell nationwide via our e-commerce tiles site.

“Welcoming visitors to experience the ROCCIA difference when they visit our showroom in Preston has also continued to be a key focus for us, with lots of activity supporting the local community, trade and our regionally based customers. And we’ve built on our success of fostering a business entrenched in family values by investing in new generations to continue our legacy, supporting employees with best-in-class training and apprenticeships, and facilitating career progression across the company.

“There has been exciting developments this year regarding our product offering, such as growing our unique and exclusive Jacob & Son kitchen brand, and new strategic partnerships with several affiliate companies. These include UNO Windows & Doors, Scosa - contemporary furniture and lighting specialists, Planika Ethinol & Gas Fireplaces and Novus Underfloor Heating, extending our network and expertise.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff, trusted partners, suppliers, traders, friends, and, most importantly, our family. Thank you to everyone who believed in us! Love from the ROCCIA family.

“In the coming weeks we’re going to make it a full family and friends celebration, with everyone who’s been part of our successful journey so far, to say thank you and to mark our 30th year in business! We will be releasing more about this soon.”