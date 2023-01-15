News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
A residential property on Higher Road in Longridge has had their planning application denied by Ribble Valley Council. The plans submitted by the residents of the property proposed a first floor extension over existing single-storey kitchen extension to rear.

Ribble Valley planning: here are the most recent registered, refused and approved decisions including a proposed takeaway, a hospital extension and solar panels

Ribble Valley Borough Council has approved and left proposals under consideration for at least five properties in the past seven days.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago

Here are more details on the latest planning applications.

1. Calderstones NHS Trust Mitton Road Whalley BB7 9PE

Calderstones Hospital in Whalley put in an application for an internal refurbishment. The application, that has been approved, applies to split the existing wards within the hospital into three wards. The works will include internal reconfiguration and external works to the landscape within the site boundary. The application is also to provide an external link corridor within the existing internal courtyard.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

2. Rogersfield Langho BB6 8HB

This residential property in Rogersfield has applied for planning permission proposing changes to the front dormer roof from flat to pitched. The plans also request a replacement porch, render to exposed-facing brickwork on the front and side elevations. The residents of the Langho property have also applied for the installation of 10 Solar Panels on the east elevation.

Photo: google maps

Photo Sales

3. 35-39 Whalley Road Clitheroe Lancashire BB7 1EE

This property on Whalley Road in Clitheroe, Lancashire wants to change its use from a two-bedroom flat into a hot food takeaway and restaurant. The proposal also requests permission for a new shop front and a mechanical extractor flu to the rear.

Photo: google maps

Photo Sales

4. Hodgefield Farm Whalley Old Road Billington

This Whalley farm has applied to the council for permission to demolish the existing single-storey side extension and replace it with the construction of a two-storey side extension. The newest application is a resubmission from a previous request in 2021.

Photo: google maps

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
Ribble Valley