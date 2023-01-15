1. Calderstones NHS Trust Mitton Road Whalley BB7 9PE

Calderstones Hospital in Whalley put in an application for an internal refurbishment. The application, that has been approved, applies to split the existing wards within the hospital into three wards. The works will include internal reconfiguration and external works to the landscape within the site boundary. The application is also to provide an external link corridor within the existing internal courtyard.

Photo: Google maps