Ribble Valley Borough Council has approved and left proposals under consideration for at least five properties in the past seven days.
Here are more details on the latest planning applications.
1. Calderstones NHS Trust Mitton Road Whalley BB7 9PE
Calderstones Hospital in Whalley put in an application for an internal refurbishment. The application, that has been approved, applies to split the existing wards within the hospital into three wards. The works will include internal reconfiguration and external works to the landscape within the site boundary. The application is also to provide an external link corridor within the existing internal courtyard.
2. Rogersfield Langho BB6 8HB
This residential property in Rogersfield has applied for planning permission proposing changes to the front dormer roof from flat to pitched. The plans also request a replacement porch, render to exposed-facing brickwork on the front and side elevations. The residents of the Langho property have also applied for the installation of 10 Solar Panels on the east elevation.
3. 35-39 Whalley Road Clitheroe Lancashire BB7 1EE
This property on Whalley Road in Clitheroe, Lancashire wants to change its use from a two-bedroom flat into a hot food takeaway and restaurant. The proposal also requests permission for a new shop front and a mechanical extractor flu to the rear.
4. Hodgefield Farm Whalley Old Road Billington
This Whalley farm has applied to the council for permission to demolish the existing single-storey side extension and replace it with the construction of a two-storey side extension. The newest application is a resubmission from a previous request in 2021.
