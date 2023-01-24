News you can trust since 1886
Ribble Valley Planning Applications: New beauty salon, dentist and gym expansion to be expected within North Preston area

This weeks, (23 January), planning applications for the Ribble Valley Council include both residential and commercial proposals that have been submitted.

By Hannah Bridgeman
19 hours ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 10:51am

Take a look at the planning applications awaiting a decision or are under consideration from the Ribble Valley Council over the past week.

1. HSBC 8 Castle Gate Clitheroe

A Clitheroe HSBC branch has requested permission for the replacement of an existing internally illuminated external ATM through the wall machine with a new model.

2. 9 Berry Lane Longridge

Proposed change of use from fast food outlet, Village Hut on 9 Berry Lane Longridge to a dental surgery.

3. Units 4 and 5 Barrow Brook Trade Park Lodge Close Barrow

The pet food store 'Ribble Valley Animal Feeds' that occupies Units 4 and 5 Barrow Brook Trade Park Lodge Close in Barrow has requested planning permission to change its use from a retail shop to extend the gym floor space from the adjacent Unit 5 into Unit 4. Also including a new beauty salon and healthy food deli offering breakfast and lunch options.

4. 326925371_732136514934790_1315806784031418776_n.jpg

The property based on Primrose Road in Clitheroe has proposed the change of Apartment 3 from a two-bedroom apartment to a three-bedroom apartment. With the reconfiguration of car parking arrangements. The application has been approved with conditions.

