This weeks, (23 January), planning applications for the Ribble Valley Council include both residential and commercial proposals that have been submitted.
Take a look at the planning applications awaiting a decision or are under consideration from the Ribble Valley Council over the past week.
Undefined: readMore
1. HSBC 8 Castle Gate Clitheroe
A Clitheroe HSBC branch has requested permission for the replacement of an existing internally illuminated external ATM through the wall machine with a new model.
Photo: google maps
2. 9 Berry Lane Longridge
Proposed change of use from fast food outlet, Village Hut on 9 Berry Lane Longridge to a dental surgery.
Photo: google maps
3. Units 4 and 5 Barrow Brook Trade Park Lodge Close Barrow
The pet food store 'Ribble Valley Animal Feeds' that occupies Units 4 and 5 Barrow Brook Trade Park Lodge Close in Barrow has requested planning permission to change its use from a retail shop to extend the gym floor space from the adjacent Unit 5 into Unit 4. Also including a new beauty salon and healthy food deli offering breakfast and lunch options.
Photo: google maps
4. 326925371_732136514934790_1315806784031418776_n.jpg
The property based on Primrose Road in Clitheroe has proposed the change of Apartment 3 from a two-bedroom apartment to a three-bedroom apartment. With the reconfiguration of car parking arrangements. The application has been approved with conditions.
Photo: Lodematic Ltd Primrose Works