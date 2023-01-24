3 . Units 4 and 5 Barrow Brook Trade Park Lodge Close Barrow

The pet food store 'Ribble Valley Animal Feeds' that occupies Units 4 and 5 Barrow Brook Trade Park Lodge Close in Barrow has requested planning permission to change its use from a retail shop to extend the gym floor space from the adjacent Unit 5 into Unit 4. Also including a new beauty salon and healthy food deli offering breakfast and lunch options.

Photo: google maps