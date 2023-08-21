News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall for breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Ribble Valley Food and Craft Festival took place in Longridge showcasing all the top artisan producers here are the best pictures of the day

The Ribble Valley Food and Craft festival presented a showcase of top-tier artisan food creators in Lancashire, here are some of the best pictures from the weekend (Saturday 19 August – Sunday 20 August).
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

The Ribble Valley Food and Craft festival presented a showcase of top-tier artisan food creators in Lancashire, here are some of the best pictures from the weekend (Saturday 19 August – Sunday 20 August).

The entry was free to the show that took place in the sunshine on Lower Lane in Longridge and attendees could shop the food stalls, watch the dog show or take little ones to the ‘Ultimate Kidzone fairground’.

With a recent media spotlight shining a light on the best of Lancashire’s food producers, local stall holders thrived offering an array of delicious goods.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day sent in by the organisers of the Ribble Valley Food and Craft festival.

Undefined: readMore
Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Society organises the annual event which is free to enter.

1. Ribble Valley Food & Craft Festival

Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Society organises the annual event which is free to enter. Photo: Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Society

Photo Sales
Kick Ass cheese stall.

2. Ribble Valley Food & Craft Festival

Kick Ass cheese stall. Photo: Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Society

Photo Sales
Andalucian Olive Company stand.

3. Ribble Valley Food & Craft Festival

Andalucian Olive Company stand. Photo: Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Society

Photo Sales
Green Room Woodcraft stall.

4. Ribble Valley Food & Craft Festival

Green Room Woodcraft stall. Photo: Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Society

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lancashirelongridge