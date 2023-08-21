The Ribble Valley Food and Craft festival presented a showcase of top-tier artisan food creators in Lancashire, here are some of the best pictures from the weekend (Saturday 19 August – Sunday 20 August).

The entry was free to the show that took place in the sunshine on Lower Lane in Longridge and attendees could shop the food stalls, watch the dog show or take little ones to the ‘Ultimate Kidzone fairground’.

With a recent media spotlight shining a light on the best of Lancashire’s food producers, local stall holders thrived offering an array of delicious goods.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day sent in by the organisers of the Ribble Valley Food and Craft festival.

Ribble Valley Food & Craft Festival Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Society organises the annual event which is free to enter.

Ribble Valley Food & Craft Festival Kick Ass cheese stall.

Ribble Valley Food & Craft Festival Andalucian Olive Company stand.

Ribble Valley Food & Craft Festival Green Room Woodcraft stall.