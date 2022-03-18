Revolution bar returns to Preston with 'game-changing' two-floor venue in city centre

The cocktail bar, restaurant and party venue has confirmed plans to return to Preston eight years after it closed its original bar in Main Spirit Weind in 2014.

It has not revealed where its new venue will open, but did say the new bar will be ‘game-changing’ and in a ‘high-football’ area.

It is advertising for staff, including a general manager, assistant manager, kitchen manager and sales executive, with salaries of up to £45,000 per year.

How the new Revolution bar could look when it opens in Preston city centre

“Sitting smack bang in the middle of Preston, and with a huge student population, this will be a game-changing high footfall site,” says the advert.

"We'll be opening up across two floors, so there will be extra space for parties and accommodating pre-booked sales.

The previous Revolution in Main Sprit Weind, off Church Street, closed its doors in 2014 and the venue has changed hands a number of times over the past 8 years.

Since Revolution left town, the venue has been home to Rift bar, Bar One, Louis’ Long Bar and, more recently, Motown and soul music venue Detroit Preston.

Revolution Bars have been approached for further details.

And the Revolution bar is not the only new venue we can look forward to opening in the city this spring.

New street food restaurant and takeaway Tipsy Chef is coming to Preston Market Hall in April, serving boa buns, smash burgers, dirty fries, freakshakes and more.

