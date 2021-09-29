Retail giant Amazon looks for 100 seasonal workers for its site in Lancashire

The seasonal jobs are to be at the US firm's Leyland delivery station at the Enterprise Business Park in Redrose Drive.

The jobs come as the retailer announced it is hiring for 20,000 seasonal positions across its UK network of fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations during the busy Black Friday and festive season.

It said pay for operations roles started at a minimum of £10 an hour for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles.

Staff at the Leyland warehouse getting ready for Black Friday last year

The Leyland warehouse opened in 2015 and last year the company was granted planning permission to build a multi-storey car park nearby for its electric vehicles.

Amazon’s Preston Delivery Station Manager, Nada Baki said: "We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have more than 100 positions available this year in Preston. Our seasonal associates play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon and to welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on to full-time roles with the company after the festive period.”

In August the company, which has faced repeated criticism over the amount of tax it pays in the UK compared to the amount of profit it makes, announced it would be offering new warehouse recruits in some parts of the country a £1,000 joining bonus to help it recruit a enough pickers and packers to cope with demand.