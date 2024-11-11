Restaurant that celebrates authentic regional Indian food announces expansion in Southport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kalash Divine Indian has announced plans to expand its popular restaurant in Southport.

The busy venue, at 1-5 Lord Street in Southport town centre, has built an impressive reputation for authentic Indian cuisine since opening five years ago.

Increasing demand has now seen owners Ranjeet Singh and Alvino Cardozo deciding to invest in much-needed expansion plans to create more room for diners.

It will also enable Kalash Divine Indian to cater for bigger functions, parties and events.

Building workers are currently on site in the former Boulevard West site adjacent to Kalash with the ambition of opening the expanded venue later this November.

The restaurant remains open while work takes place in the unit next door.

It follows the recent move by Kalash to expand its opening hours to seven days a week.

Ranjeet Singh and Alvino Cardozo said: “We are excited to begin the process of expanding Kalash Divine Indian due to growing demand from diners.

“We have had to turn away increasing numbers of customers, particularly during weekends, as we have grown more and more popular.

“We want to be able to accommodate as many people as possible and are delighted to be able to expand our restaurant into the former Boulevard West premises next door.

“We operate with 60 covers at the moment and the extension will allow us to increase that to between 90 to 100 covers.

“It will also enable us to create a comfortable lounge area in the centre of Kalash, with dining tables at either side.

“We will be able to host more events such as parties, functions, corporate events, Christmas celebrations and more, in greater numbers, to meet the requests that we receive all the time.”

Ranjeet and Alvino are now looking forward to the completion of the work.

They said: “Everything is going well; so far, so good.

“We are aiming to open our new-look restaurant later this November, and will keep people up to date with all the latest news through our Kalash pages on social media.

“As ever, we continue to review and update our menus, to ensure we offer our diners the very best in freshly-cooked, authentic Indian cuisine, with dishes that represent the very best of regional cooking from throughout India.

“At the moment, we are getting lots of bookings for Christmas Day, and for our festive menus.”

Kalash Divine Indian recently updated its menu with some tasty new street food and delicious new dishes to wow customers.

The sophisticated Indian restaurant has also undergone a fresh new look, with a refurbishment that has included new furniture, new wallpaper and more.