Resilient Lancashire entrepreneur overcomes homelessness and inspires other business owners

I Am The Queen Bee, a mentoring and coaching business, has continued to thrive after securing a Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank.

Founded in 2020 by Dani Wallace, I Am The Queen Bee provides a wide range of resources to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses and improve their public speaking. The business offers digital learning programmes to help entrepreneurs improve their public speaking skills, along with offering networking events and opportunities, and live streams.

Growing up on a council estate in Preston, Dani experienced the adversity of domestic violence, homelessness, and single parenthood. Despite this hardship, Dani uses her experience to inspire others and has quickly become a motivational figure to many in the UK.

Dani Wallace, founder of I Am The Queen Bee

Beginning her career in the corporate world, she decided to become self-employed, working hard to become a successful entrepreneur, and is now passionate about teaching others how to do this.

Initially securing a £5,000 Start Up Loan from GC Business Finance through the British Business Bank programme, helping her to set up I Am The Queen Bee. GC Business Finance also supported her in creating a business plan, enabling her to start her journey as an entrepreneur.

I Am The Queen Bee’s platform allows it to give back to its community. During the Covid-19 pandemic, as rates of domestic violence rose, the business hosted online events joined by celebrities such as Natalie Anderson and Toby-Alexander Smith. This raised £20,000 for domestic violence victims with the support of Women's Aid and Gallop.

The business has also set up the #FLYANYWAY foundation to help survivors of domestic abuse build businesses so they can free themself from violence.

I Am The Queen Bee has now reached the £1m revenue mark and has grown to a team of five. Looking to the future, the business aims to expand the work it does to overcome employability barriers, post-crisis assistance, and creating a network of support. It is also looking to expand internationally, targeting Australia and America.

Dani Wallace, founder of I Am The Queen Bee, said: “I have been on an incredible journey so far as an entrepreneur and it all started with support from the Start Up Loans programme. This gave me the resources and support I needed to build a business and I have been able to expand on this, now sharing my experience with entrepreneurs like me.

“I am extremely proud that I am able to use my voice and the platform I have built to inspire others who may have been through a similar experience to me and provide meaningful support to victims of domestic violence. I have gone from being homeless to being able to not only support my family but also support others who are going through a similar experience to me. I look forward to continuing this work, supporting more resilient women across the UK. I would say that Start Up Loans and being able to transform my life through business has saved my life and given me purpose.”

Richard Bearman, Managing Director, Small Business Lending, British Business Bank, said: “The work Dani is doing for entrepreneurs and domestic abuse survivors is inspirational. From supporting Dani at the start of her entrepreneurial career, it is incredible to see the success she has built.