Residents rate Accrington care home as one of the top in the North West

There are 1,798 homes in the North West with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people. Over 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, with around half of these older people paying for their own care. The rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues and are largely funded by their local authorities.

Hope House care home in Accrington

People are living longer, and with 19% of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, which equates to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

To search for care homes in Accrington go to: https://www.carehome.co.uk/care_search_results.cfm/searchtown/Accrington

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said:

“We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK.

“Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Hope House on being a Top 20 care home in the North West as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and very time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help to simplify the search.”

Cathy Yates, manager at Hope House, said:

"I would like to congratulate the Hope House team on another fantastic achievement at being chosen by our residents and their family members as one of the top 20 care homes in the North West for the third year running, it is nice to know we as a team are making a positive contribution for are residents and families, and hope to continue doing so for years to come.”

Deputy Manager Jade Wheatcroft also added:

“The team’s dedication and compassion shines through in every aspect of their work, making a real difference in the lives of those they care for. Keep up the amazing work!"

To view Hope House’s reviews go to