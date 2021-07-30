Remedy cafe to open inside new Beales department store in Southport

Beales department store on Lord Street in Southport. Photo by Andrew Brown Media

Remedy has gained a loyal army of followers in the resort since it opened a venue in the Town Hall Gardens in Southport town centre in July 2015, directly opposite Beales. A second Remedy was opened on Botanic Road in Churchtown Village in December 2017.

Remedy has grown into a high quality venue with great food and drinks for those people looking for something different. It offers an escape from the daily stresses of life and a comfortable

place to meet friends, watch the world go by, host a meeting, write a report or read a book while enjoying high-quality, local produce and great service.

Owner Susannah Porter is looking forward to opening her new ‘Remedy at Beales’, her third Remedy venture.

Remedy will be among seven new local firms which are taking concessions in the new Beales.

The good news for customers is that while the old Beales cafe was hidden away on the top floor, the new Remedy at Beales will be situated on the ground floor, with lots of light and a

beautiful view into Wayfarers Arcade.

Susannah Porter said: “I am looking forward to opening our new Remedy at Beales!

“We are hoping to get our alcohol licence soon, so we can do things like offering customers a nice glass of wine while they take a break from shopping.

“We want this to be a really relaxed space for people. It is perfect for it. We are hoping to have some seats out in the arcade as well.

“There will be no hot food, but we will be serving great coffee and drinks and our famous home-made cakes and snacks.

“Pudding & Pie, which is situated near us in Wayfarers Arcade, already serves great hot meals.”

Susannah and the Remedy team are now working flat out to ensure that all the preparation work for their new business is completed in time for when Beales opens on 12th August.

Susannah said: “We are looking to open as close to August 12 as we possibly can.

“We are now looking to take on two or three staff for our new venture. If anyone is interested in working at the new Remedy at Beales, please email me at: [email protected]”

Susannah, who is also chair of Southport Business Improvement District (Southport BID), believes the new Beales will give a real boost to Southport when it opens.

She said: “Beales opening a new department store on Lord Street is one of the best pieces of news we have had this year in Southport.

“It will make a massive difference to the high street and have a positive impact on other businesses already here.

“It is promising to see lots of the big buildings in Southport being filled now, such as Beales,

BHS, McDonalds and the Grand Casino. We are seeing some of those big gaps on our high street being filled, which is brilliant.

“With the new Southport Market opening too, it is a really exciting time for Southport.