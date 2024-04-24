Redrow launches tool to help Lancashire homebuyers personalise and design their kitchen from scratch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tool uses real-time computer-generated imagery to create a fully customised kitchen space, building on Redrow’s reputation for digital innovation and customer experience.

While a huge number of customers are looking for their new home online, recent research from Redrow shows that over a quarter (27%) still want to visit a development sales office to get hands on with personalising their new home.

The kitchen tool, which is now available in all of Redrow Lancashire’s customer experience suites, will allow homebuyers to design their perfect kitchen space and then have sales colleagues on hand to show samples and talk through different pricing options.

Whether you’d prefer a dining table or kitchen island, a glass or Silestone splashback, or brushed chrome sockets, the tool caters to homebuyers’ behaviour and offers a unique way to design your kitchen.

With over one in ten (11%) homeowners citing a kitchen island as one of their top five features if they were to purchase a new home, homebuyers can customise these features even further and see their vision come to life.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire said: “We’re excited to launch our brand-new kitchen visualiser tool, to help homebuyers looking to design their dream home.

“The tool is the next step in Redrow’s ongoing investment to help customers find beautiful homes and builds on our industry-first online technology experience. Using the tool, customers can use real-time computer-generated imagery to build their kitchen from scratch – making it the easiest way to customise your kitchen.”