The unique event in Bamber Bridge certainly hit the bullseye with fans of the sport.

Red Rose Darts started trading online just over a month again and its owner Steven Eaves already has ambitious plans to expand into a retail unit. But the business took its first steps into face-to-face trading when it opened up a pop-up shop in the micropub Beer Box in Bamber Bridge.

Running for one day only, Steve says he believes the event is the only one of its kind to ever take place in Lancashire. There were more than 50 different styles of darts for sale, all at different weights, plus a big range available for those just starting out, priced on or around £20.

“Part of the uniqueness of the event, is that everyone is more than welcome to try before they buy,” said Steve. ​The pop up shop took place from 1pm to 9pm, and with the Beer Box’s well-stocked bar was open throughout the day for thirsty arrows fans

1. Red Rose Darts Steve Eaves sets up a pop up darts shop at The Beer Box in Bamber Bridge. He is pictured with Mark Bentham from The Beer Box Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. Red Rose Darts Steve Eaves sets up a pop up darts shop at The Beer Box in Bamber Bridge Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. Red Rose Darts Customers were given the option to try before you buy Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. Red Rose Darts Taking aim at the Beerbox Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales