Red Rose Awards 2025 winners revealed

The winners of the 2025 Red Rose Awards were revealed at a glamorous black-tie celebration hosted by Lancashire Business View at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

The event was attended by more than 1,000 members of the Lancashire business community.

The big winners on the night were Dennis Eagle and Darwen Terracotta who won two awards each while Cavity Extraction lifted the Lancashire Business View Award.

Blackpool-based Dennis Eagle, is the UK’s leading manufacturer of bin lorries and produces 1,000 units a year. It won the Commitment to Skills award and also the Collaboration award for working with different partners on a programme to teach children about the benefits of recycling.

Red Rose Awards Winners 2025

Blackburn’s Darwen Terracotta, winner of the Export Award, is the only British-owned manufacturer of architectural terracotta and fireclay sinks and supplies prestigious projects such as the Natural History Museum and 46 per cent of its turnover comes from exporting. The business also won the Made in Lancashire award for showing Lancashire craftmanship at its best.

Cavity Extraction, from Leyland, won the Lancashire Business View Award - which is selected by the organisers from entries across all of the categories.

It is the only UK company that finds inefficient cavity wall insulation, then extracts it and returns the building to its virgin state. It is helping homeowners by not having to live in a house riddled with mould.

Its managing director Damian Mercer is pushing for a change in law by meeting MPs and lobbying Parliament, to raise awareness about the issue and calling for make positive changes.

Since launching in 2011, the Red Rose Awards have become the county’s favourite awards event, honouring organisations of all sizes and sectors. This was the 15th awards ceremony and it shone the spotlight on the great and good of Lancashire business.

In total 24 awards were handed out across the night, covering specific sectors, as well as recognising achievements such as customer service, community impact and - new for 2024 - the Transport and Logistics category.

To win an award, entrants first passed a verification stage undertaken by RSM before putting their best case forward to a panel of independent judges in a process backed by Burnley College.

The event also raised funds for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Hospices Together who help people throughout the county.

Joanne Hindley, sales director of Lancashire Business View, said: “We take great pride in championing the thriving business community in Lancashire and to see so many different people at the event was fantastic.

“Each of these businesses has a unique success story, and any one of them could be a winner.

“Our hope is to inspire meaningful connections that drive growth and collaboration.

“Whether through trading partnerships or by offering advice and support, there is immense value in networking and helping each other succeed.

“Congratulations to everybody who took home a trophy and to our finalists who pushed the winners hard.”

Red Rose Awards was once again supported by Forbes Solicitors, headline sponsor every year since the awards were launched in 2011, and Barclays, headline sponsor for more than a decade.

Pauline Wild, managing partner at headline partner Forbes, said: “The Red Rose Awards is not just about the winners, it is about the finalists too. They are the very best of Lancashire.

“Being a finalist is by no means a small feat as it means they have pushed boundaries, exceeded expectations and demonstrated strong leadership in their field.”

Paul Nicholls, relationship director at Barclays Corporate, said: “‘It’s fantastic to see so many businesses from across the county sharing their successes and telling us about how they make an impact in Lancashire."

The awards were also sponsored by: +24, BAE Systems, Bigtank, Blackburn College, Brysdales, Burnley Football Club, Campbell and Rowley, Chorley Council, Cube HR, Cube Thinking, D&M Creative, Farleys Solicitors, Harrison Drury Solicitors, High Court Enforcement, Mytton Fold Hotel, Napthens Group, Nybble, PDS Engineering, Peter Scott Printers, Pierce, PM+M, Porsche Centre Preston, Sales Geek, Shout Network, Sowena Group, The Fun Experts, Talentedge, Trident Utilities, University of Central Lancashire, Viva.

The awards are also supported by Community Foundation for Lancashire, RBC Brewin Dolphin, Marketing Lancashire, Merchandise4Impact, Worden Green Recruitment and Shout Connect.

Turnkey Corporate will be running peer-to-peer support and masterclasses sessions for Red Rose Awards finalists and winners as peer network partner.

A full write-up of the awards will be published on www.lancashirebusinessview.co.uk and featured in the May/June edition of Lancashire Business View.

Full list of winners

Built Environment Award: Thompsons Contract

Collaboration Award: Dennis Eagle

Commitment to Skills Award: Dennis Eagle

Customer Service Award: The Marsden Building Society

Design Award: Emma Weston Illustration

Digital Award: TSS Infrastructure

Employer of the Year Award: FGH Security

ESG Award: UPS Building and Maintenance

Export Award: Darwen Terracotta

Family Business Award: BPS Fluid Power and Automation

Health and Wellbeing Award: Lancashire Mind

Large Business Award: Cherry Tree Bakery

Made in Lancashire Award: Darwen Terracotta

Medium Business Award: Altius Group

Micro Business Award: Rene K Couture

New Business Award: Trostan Dene

Not for Profit Award: Anderton Centre

Professional Services Award: Eventus Recruitment Group

Scale Up Award: Jigsaw Fitness

Small Business Award: The Royal Dyche

Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Award: Brickhouses Farm Cottages

Transformation Award: Warden Construction

Transport and Logistics Award: Sid Hill Transport

Lancashire Business View Award: Cavity Extraction