Recruiters unite with top law firm for web event in 45th year

A RECRUITMENT agency is celebrating 45 years at the heart of business and industry by joining forces with a Manchester law firm for a legal webinar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recruitment agency is celebrating 45 years at the heart of business and industry by joining forces with a Manchester law firm for a legal webinar.

Supertemps plans to mark the incredible milestone with a series of events and activities supporting clients, candidates and companies across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm, which employs a team of 11 from its offices in Bangor and Colwyn Bay, will start with a free legal webinar in partnership with Manchester employment law specialists, JMW Solicitors LLP.

Sarah Ellwood

Managing Director Sarah Ellwood joins guest speakers Simon Bloch and Paul Chamberlain on Tuesday March 11 for the online session and a Q&A covering a range of topics including the Employment Rights Bill, changes to laws around sexual harassment, holiday pay updates and a case law roundup.

“The employment law landscape is always evolving so it’s important business owners and HR directors in particular are informed and up to date with developments,” said Sarah, whose mum Dorothy founded Supertemps from her Llanddulas home in 1980.

“These online sessions are always popular and given there are significant legislative updates on the horizon, it is essential organisations are compliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It’s great to have Simon and Paul with us once again as they are two of the most knowledgeable and experienced voices in the employment law arena, and I’m sure the webinar will be well received by those who join us – early booking is advised as allocated spaces will fill quickly and there is demand already.”

A busy 45th year will feature appearances at employment events and forums across the area, including Gwaith Gwynedd Jobs Fairs in Pwllheli and Bangor this March, and a Part-Time Jobs Fair at Bangor University Careers and Employability Service on April 2.

There will also be sponsorship and support for another well-known local organisation celebrating a big birthday in 2025 – St Asaph-based St Kentigern Hospice, which will host its Big Quiz of the Year at The White House in Rhuallt on March 27.

“Giving back to our community has always been important to us, we are proud to get behind local appeals and campaigns and support where we can,” said Sarah

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the current jobs landscape, she added: “We have seen growth in certain sectors in the last 12 months and have both permanent and temporary openings in the public and private sectors.

“For anyone looking for a new challenge, a fresh opportunity, a different career or their first job, there will be something for you.”

Reflecting on the landmark and the agency’s strong reputation in the recruitment arena, Sarah said: “Supertemps has seen many changes over the last four and a half decades – I joined in 1998 – and in that time we have experienced it all, there have been highs and lows, but the company has gone from strength to strength.

“The onset of technology, the digital age and unprecedented happenings such as the Covid-19 pandemic have changed the way we work, but through it all we have been here, working hard across a wide range of industries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Ultimately, we are people dealing with people, our core strength and ethos since day one, and our aim is to keep North Wales working.

“Thank you to all those people who have given us so much support, we hope to see you at our legal webinar and other events during this milestone anniversary.”