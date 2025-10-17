Record year as Lancashire’s WHN Solicitors strengthens position in prestigious legal guide

Daniel Long, WHN Solicitors

A record number of solicitors and legal teams at Lancashire-based law firm Woodcocks Haworth and Nuttall (WHN) Solicitors have been recognised in a highly regarded guide to the UK’s top legal companies.

Chambers and Partners ranks the best lawyers and firms globally through independent research and analysis, enabling legal decision makers to find the best legal talent. Only two per cent of lawyers globally are included in the guide.

The 2026 edition of the Chambers and Partners UK Guide ranked six of WHN’s legal experts individually in addition to three teams across the firm’s business and family law departments, with several of these also improving their ranking from last year.

Daniel Long was promoted for the third year running, going from Band 3 to Band 2 for Real Estate Litigation in this year’s guide. The team as a whole maintained its Band 3 Real Estate Litigation ranking and Eleanor Longworth was again recognised as an ‘Associate to Watch’.

Referee feedback across the board cited the team as having expertise equivalent to ‘Manchester city centre quality lawyers’ and having ‘exceptional lawyers’ who are ‘diligent, knowledgeable and experienced’.

The firm’s head of corporate and commercial Paul Matthews also maintained his individual ranking in Band 3 for Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions, being described by referees as ‘excellent and very professional to work with’.

The commercial property team was ranked in Band 4 in Real Estate: Up to £10 million, with team head Nicola Phelps ranked in Band 5. Referees cited the team as ‘understanding commercial realities’ and ‘advising accordingly’.

Sara Beaumont gained her first individual recognition in this year’s guide in Band 5 for Litigation, with referees saying, ‘Sara provides excellent service and is very supportive’.

Child law specialist Tanya Magell gained her first recognition in Band 4 for Family/Matrimonial. The team, which is led by David Connor, also gained its first ranking, entering at Band 5, with referees citing them as ‘really approachable’, and offering ‘sound advice’.

WHN was also ranked for the second consecutive year in the table for ‘SME-Focused Firms’, which recognises legal firms specialising in supporting SME businesses. The category was introduced last year and WHN has been promoted to Band 3 in this edition.

The recognition in the 2026 Chambers and Partners UK guide follows the firm’s ranking in the 2026 Legal 500 guide for the fifth consecutive year. Ten of WHN’s legal experts were individually ranked alongside five teams.

Daniel Long, director and head of commercial, WHN Solicitors said: “Improving our overall ranking yet again in such a prestigious guide is a testament to the level of legal ability and service WHN provides to clients in both their business and personal lives each and every day.

“WHN aims to give our clients city centre level expertise in the heart of their communities and to see this independent feedback from so many clients and contacts is a ringing endorsement that we live up to the promises we make. I’d like to thank our clients for trusting us with their legal matters and to everyone for giving their time to contribute to the independent research process.”

WHN employs over 100 staff in offices in Accrington, Bacup, Blackburn, Bury, Clitheroe, Great Harwood, Haslington, Rawtenstall and Salford.