The operators of The Ferret were looking forward to finally bouncing back from a tough two years as a result of the pandemic

Operators of the live music venue, which originally opened as The Mad Ferret in 2006, now face uncertainty about its future once their lease expires next year.

When the Lancashire Post reported on the decision, several readers expressed their disappointment, with Liam Pennington calling it, “pretty awful news.”

Emma Lowther-Wright agreed, saying: “This would be such a huge loss.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Holding shared his sympathy with the operators, saying: “Such a shame after all the battles they had to secure funding during the lockdowns.

David Bamber believes the venue is a cornerstone for live music in the city. He said: “If this building is sold from under them, this would be an absolute catastrophe for the live music scene in Preston. We've been to some fantastic gigs there recently, the likes of John Bramwell, A Certain Ratio, Lottery Winners, Orielles to name a few. It has always had such a relaxed, intimate feel.

“With 53 Degrees across the road and the Guild Hall having long since closed their doors, it's not as if the city is blessed with alternatives either!

“I don't think it's too dramatic to say that this place is the heartbeat of music in Preston and if it closes the city would, in an instant, become culturally dead.”

Playfully recalling fond memories of performing at The Ferret, David Cartwright said: “I played there three times with my very heavy metal band (Lostock Hall Memorial Band), playing Christmas Carols. We got a great reception, even had a mosh pit.”

Some Facebook users like Conor Killilea speculated on how the site would be used if snapped up by new owners, saying: “Prime location for more student flats.”

And David Geraghty added: “Plans for UClan maybe.”