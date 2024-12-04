Rawtenstall and Haslingden Tesco stores surprise young mums with thoughtful Christmas gifts

Young mums supported by M3 Project will receive Christmas hampers this holiday season, thanks to the generosity of Tesco colleagues.

Community champions from Tesco Rawtenstall and Tesco Haslingden came together to create the festive hampers after Jayne Turner, charity officer at M3 Project, reached out for their support. The hampers are a way to ensure these struggling young mums receive something special for themselves on Christmas Day.

M3 Project is a charity in East Lancashire that provides support, advice, and accommodation to young people at risk of homelessness. It offers supported accommodation for single young people, homes for young parents and their children, and work to prevent homelessness through mediation services.

Emma Bailey, community champion at Tesco Rawtenstall, said: "I loved putting together these hampers for M3 Project. It brings me so much joy to know that someone will receive such a lovely gift. A big thank you to Jayne for reaching out to us again this year - it's always heartwarming to ensure that the young parents receive something special just for them."

Emma Bailey, community champion at Tesco Rawtenstall (left), with the Christmas hampers

Wendy Howarth, community champion at Tesco Haslingden, said: "It’s a privilege to work with the community in Rossendale, particularly M3 Project, who do such incredible work supporting young mums and young people in the area."

The hampers feature a selection of hair accessories and jewellery, donated by Tesco Rawtenstall, along with chocolates and biscuits contributed by Tesco Haslingden.

Jayne Turner, charity officer at M3 project said: "The young mums we support are facing real challenges with the cost-of-living crisis, so we are incredibly grateful to Tesco and their community champions, Emma and Wendy. These thoughtful hampers will be a special treat for them this Christmas."

For more information about the M3 Project, visit https://www.rossendalem3.org/

For more information about the work that Tesco does in local communities, go to https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/communities/community-champions/