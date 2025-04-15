Rafi’s Spicebox Opens New Concession in Booths Scotforth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Booths has partnered with Rafi’s Spicebox, an award-winning, heritage family spice business specialising in authentic freshly blended curry spice mixes to cook at home, opening their 6th concession at Booths Scotforth on the 16th of April. The unique and successful partnership began in 2019, introducing Rafi’s concessions at Burscough, Knutsford, Ilkley, Clitheroe, Windermere and now, Scotforth Booths.

Booths customers will be able to choose from over 50 spice recipes which are hand-blended in store and can be tailored to their desired heat strength and taste preferences, perfect for creating authentic Indian dishes and flavour combinations at home.

Jonathan Metcalfe, Retail Development Project Manager for Booths said, “The Booths partnership with Rafi’s continues to grow. Customers love having the expertise in our stores to help them confidently cook authentic dishes at home. You can talk about what curries you prefer, and Rafi’s will help suggest what types match with what you plan to cook. Knowledge is so key; it really helps you try something new and expand your cooking repertoire and makes the most of seasonal produce.”

“The Rafi’s team have a wealth of knowledge to share with our customers which will leave them feeling inspired to try something different, to suit how they enjoy their curries. Authentic spice mixes, blended to your own personal tastes, combines with Booths fresh produce is a winning combination.”

Kevin Fernandez, Owner of Rafi’s Spicebox added: ‘’Rafi’s and Booths are both family run businesses built on the promise of providing good food - we’re real foodies and can’t wait to share our passion for honest, hand-made healthy food with Booths Scotforth customers.

Not only can we help them choose the perfect spice blend, but we can guarantee that customers will leave with the knowledge and confidence to cook their own meals at home.

Alongside stocking a selection of premium brands from soft, doughy naan breads to tangy and moreish pickles and chutneys, we can also recommend how to introduce seasonal produce into their dishes or even help with recommending the best meat or fish for a truly flavoursome combination.’’

The concession stand launches on Wednesday and customers will benefit from meal planning recommendations, regular in-store tasters, exclusive cooking demonstrations and recipe inspiration online and through seasonal recipe cards.