They have all been painstakingly recreated, in miniature, by a Preston designer.Frances Burscough, of Barton, uses needle-felting to create 12-inch poseable action figures - or "felties" – beloved by celebrities, including DJ Carl Cox, ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Olympic champion Usain Bolt.

Frances said: "The Pet Shop Boys were so delighted with the felties I made to commemorate their current world tour that they posted a picture of them on all their social media accounts, which have been shared far and wide by thousand of their fans. Some have even been campaigning to feature the felties on the PSB's next album cover!”

Stephano Bragagnini, of the Italian Orchard Restaurant in Broughton, also asked her to make a 20-inch Queen Elizabeth to celebrate the Jubilee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frances Burscough with her 20-inch Queen Elizabeth II, which she made to celebrate the Jubilee.

Commenting on the royal commission, Frances added: "I was absolutely delighted, as this gave me an opportunity to really splash out and spare no expense or detail in the fashioning of her glorious couture gown, a tiny replica of the trousseau the Queen wore at her Coronation.

"She's now in pride of place atop a vintage Cinquecento sports car in the restaurant's entrance hall. It was funny setting up the display, watching all the waiters who bowed and curtseyed every time they walked past.”

Frances began learning needle-felting five years ago after leaving her journalism career to care for her dad, who had Alzheimer’s.The creative said: "My dad absolutely loved watching me create these tiny realistic characters in front of his eyes, using just a few scraps of wool and all of my imagination.

"We had a game where I would say to him, ‘Guess who it is?’ and it was always such fun as he racked his brains trying to see who or what my lastest subject might be.”

This mini Queen Elizabeth II 'feltie' was commissioned by Stephano Bragagnini to display at the Italian Orchard Restaurant in Broughton.

When her dad died two years ago, she threw herself into building her brand, Make Your Presents Felt.

"Word spread through social media and I opened a shop on Etsy, which means my designs became available - and sought-after - all over the world and since then their popularity has really taken off.To see more of Frances's work, visit etsy.com/uk/shop/MakeYrPresentsFelt and for information about her needle-felting classes, email [email protected]

A Bob Dylan 'feltie' made by Frances Burscough.

Frances made The Pet Shop Boys felties to commemmorate their current world tour.

Frances began her new career by making animal felties, like this dog.