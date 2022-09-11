Tarnia Elsworth becoming a qualified financial planner after recently being awarded her Diploma in Financial Advice (DipFA) by the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) after completing a study programme over six months with Quilter Financial Adviser School.

Tarnia Elsworth becomes the latest financial planner with TP Financial Solutions joining colleague Annabel Lumsden in supporting families in the region with investment, pension, and insurance advice.

Studying on a course delivered by former professional advisers and industry experts, Tarnia Elsworth passed exams in financial services ethics and regulation, investment, and pension advice.

Tarnia Elsworth has become a qualified financial planner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means Tarnia has been able to be authorised to offer financial advice to UK clients and began a new role as a Professional Financial Planner within TP Financial Solutions having completed the qualification.

TP Financial Solutions was established in 2019 and has offices in Heysham. The firm advises families, businesses, and individuals with individually tailored financial plans.

Annabel Lumsden, director said: “We are proud that Tarnia has passed her financial planning exams, we set up TP Financial Solutions to support clients in the region to build a financial plan that enables them to realise their goals and ambitions.