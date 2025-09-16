Pure Leisure Group partners with Bowland Properties

Pure Leisure Group, owners of Cockerham Sands and Docker Holiday Parks in Lancashire, one of the UK’s leading holiday park operators, has launched a partnership with estate agency, Bowland Properties, to enhance the resale experience for holiday homeowners and further strengthen Pure Leisure’s commitment to supporting customers at every stage of their ownership journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having guided thousands of people through the purchase of their dream holiday home, Pure Leisure has always placed a strong emphasis on long-term care and service. This partnership represents the natural next step in that ethos ensuring that when owners decide it’s time to sell or upgrade their existing holiday home, they receive the same level of attention, support and professionalism they experienced at the start of their journey.

The partnership with Bowland Properties was created to provide expert, personalised, marketing and sales support, offering owners more control, confidence and clarity when selling. Unlike traditional resale methods, this model empowers owners to set their own asking price and gain national visibility on major property platforms such as Rightmove and Zoopla, aligning the experience more closely with the mainstream property market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, Pure Leisure is the first company in the industry to actively cover the cost of marketing a resale when using Bowland Properties, refunding the £1,000 listing fee in full once a property is sold through them; removing risk and making the process smoother for sellers.

Pure Leisure Group Partners with Bowland Properties

Dean Evans-Turner, MD of Bowland Properties is leading the collaboration. He brings over 20 years of experience in the holiday home and leisure sector, combined with 8+ years in the estate agency world. His unique background makes him ideally placed to lead this innovative approach and deliver a customer-focused resale experience that reflects the evolving needs of holiday homeowners.

Dean said: “This partnership is an exciting evolution. We know how much care goes into finding the perfect holiday home and we want that same level of care to be present when it’s time to move on. With realistic pricing, national exposure and no unnecessary intermediaries, we’re giving owners the tools and confidence to make informed, empowered decisions.”

Owner of Pure Leisure Group, John Morphet added: “Our customers are always our priority and providing unrivalled levels of customer service at every stage in their journey with us is key. I am delighted in the collaboration to ensure this customer service extends beyond purchasing their holiday home and championing the sector for a positive experience when reselling their second home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pure Leisure Group is a leading provider of luxury holiday homes and leisure experiences across the UK and winner of the coveted Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Award at Lancashire’s prestigious Red Rose Awards 2024. With a portfolio of stunning parks in some of the country’s most beautiful locations, the company is committed to delivering exceptional holiday and ownership opportunities.