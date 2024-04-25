Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The awards, which are now in their 14th consecutive year, look to celebrate businesses and individuals across Lancashire, delivering outstanding service and performance, across 21 different categories. Winners were revealed at an exclusive ceremony hosted at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens in front of a 1,000-strong audience.

Commenting on the win, John Morphet, Owner of Pure Leisure Group said: “We are absolutely delighted and incredibly proud to have won the Red Rose Award for Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality and want to take the opportunity to thank each of our team members for the hard work that got us here.

“Every single day they strive to give our guests and holiday home owners the best possible experience and there is so much that goes into making this a reality. From the upkeep and cleanliness of our facilities, the ingredients we source for our food, to the gardeners who maintain our park grounds and the way our on-site teams interact and engage with guests – the devil is in the detail and it’s the details that make the difference for us.

“It is this collective effort that has led to our continued growth and success in Lancashire and beyond and we have enjoyed sharing our success with important community groups and organisations, most recently providing a £50,000 donation to Stockport’s Beechwood Cancer Care Centre and St John’s Hospice in Lancaster as part of our charitable initiatives.”

Pure Leisure Group was founded in 2004 by local entrepreneur John Morphet and has gone from strength to strength since. Today, it boasts over 1000 acres of land, over 4000 caravan and lodge bases, 154 touring pitches, 25 pods + 3 Rustic Glamping Pods across its portfolio of 19 holiday parks across England and Scotland.

John concluded: “Our story so far has been an amazing one and as a Lancashire born and bred business, it doesn’t get much better than a Red Rose Award. We are truly thrilled to have them recognise and acknowledge the work we do and the fact that we do it well and look forward to seeing what the future has in store for us!”

To find out more about Pure Leisure Group visit https://www.pure-leisure.co.uk/.