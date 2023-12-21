The pub closed this week after the brewery evicted the landlord days before Christmas - but the doors will soon be back open.

There were fears the Swan Hotel in Kirkham might not reopen before the end of the year after it shut with 'immediate effect' on Wednesday (December 20).

The pub in Poulton Street briefly closed its doors after its landlord was evicted by the brewery, but will now reopen under new management from 4pm on Friday (December 22).

Former landlady Michelle Harrison, who left The Swan in September, has been brought back to run the pub over the busy Christmas and New Year period.

The Swan Hotel in Poulton Street, Kirkham will reopen under new management from 4pm on Friday, December 22

Earlier this week, its previous landlord - now evicted - posted on the pub's Facebook page to annouce its sudden closure.

He said: "Announcing the closure on Facebook, the landlord said: "Sad news - the brewery have made the decision to close the Swan with immediate effect. Thanks to all that have supported me. Brendon and all the staff."