£64m given to Lancaster and Morecambe businesses during pandemic

The funding came as part of numerous Government grants and support schemes which were designed to keep businesses afloat during lockdowns and local restrictions.

Over the course of the pandemic the council’s Business Support Team also dealt with over 30,000 enquiries from local businesses.

Help continues to be available through the Business Support Hub and its network of economic partners, which can assist with access to finance, employment, skills and training, help finding premises, support with green skills and carbon reduction and much more.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Councillor Tricia Heath, cabinet member with responsibility for economic recovery, said: “The processing of Covid grants was a huge undertaking, particularly given the complexity of the rules and regulations imposed by the Government on their distribution.

“Staff from across the council navigated these difficulties and stepped up, often working long hours, to ensure grant applications were processed and paid out so businesses received the support to which they were entitled.

“We must remember, however, that the effects of the pandemic are ongoing and recovery will take some time.

“Fortunately, our district has unique opportunities and is well-placed to deliver a sustainable economic recovery. The council’s focus will be to continue to support businesses to recover, grow, bring jobs and skills to the district, and attract visitors.”