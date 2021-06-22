£160,000 boost to Lancashire firms from BIBAs

The Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, has appointed local suppliers to deliver everything from security and insurance to catering and table dressings for its prize-giving scheduled for September.

Dawn Cheetham, of category sponsor Commercial Kitchen Services (CKS), from Blackpool, said the awards provided a much-needed boost to the local economy as many businesses continue to get back on their feet following the COVID-19 pandemic.

CKS is sponsoring the Business of the Year category at this year’s BIBAs which is interviewing businesses from across the county which have entered its 19 prize categories.

Around £160,000 will be spent with local businesses on the 2021 BIBAs awards

Dawn Cheetham said: “It has been a difficult past 15 months for businesses from across the Lancashire economy and an event like The BIBAs provides a great opportunity to bring much-needed business to many of them.

“For a number of years, they have consistently invested in Lancashire businesses and that is just another reason why The BIBAs is more than just an awards for the county.

“I cannot wait to meet with the businesses which have made it to the interview stages of the Business of the Year category, the stories they tell at this stage are always a real inspiration.”

The suppliers for this year’s awards include catering firm Campbell and Rowley, security business HA Protection Services, florist Margaret Mason and photographer, Clive Lawrenson.

Dawn Cheetham

Last week, The BIBAs got its interview stage under way with judges interviewing businesses using videoconferencing.