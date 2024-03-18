£10Million Achievement for Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Launched from a core group of just three members in 2014, BNI Infinity now boasts 21 members, meeting every Friday morning at the Hampton by Hilton, Blackburn.

The group is part of global organisation BNI, the world’s leading business referral organisation. With over 318,000 members in 77 countries, BNI provides weekly networking meetings for groups of businesses, who follow a focused meeting agenda that enables them to use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another.

Last year, its members in towns and cities across the UK & Ireland shared over half a billion pounds (£538m) of business between one-another. Its chapters in Lancashire generated over £12 million in business for members in the same period.

£10million celebration for group

BNI Infinity chapter president Ben Govier said: “The reason BNI is so successful is because its systems are built around building deep connections between individuals. That leads to the know, like and trust factor that is required to provide referrals into each other’s own valued contacts and connections outside the room.

“What further sets BNI apart is that all referrals are tracked on the app, so that members know exactly how much money they are making from their membership.”

BNI Executive Director for Lancashire Louise Eccles said: “A massive congratulations to what BNI Infinity has achieved, going from strength-to-strength since its launch.

“While the membership has constantly evolved since 2014, BNI Infinity can proudly say that some of the biggest names on the Lancashire business scene have enjoyed wild success from their membership, whether they joined as start-ups or well established names already.

“BNI itself has undergone many changes since BNI Infinity launched and we’ve introduced new technologies that mean BNI members are now better connected with peers across the globe than ever before.

“Our message is, if you’ve never tried BNI, come along and see what we’re about. If you haven’t tried it for a while, come along and see what’s changed. Our doors are always open to people who want to prosper and grow through a community-based teamwork approach to building their business.”