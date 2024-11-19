Property firm defends 'dog kennel-sized' bedsits in former Chorley pub

Fourteen bedsits will be created across the ground and basement floors of the former Duke of York pub in Chorley - but are they big enough? (image: Google)

The firm behind plans to develop bedsits within a redundant Chorley pub has defended the size of the dwellings - after a councillor said there were bigger dog kennels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conversion of the former Duke of York hostelry - on Bolton Street - into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) was given the go-ahead by Chorley Council’s planning committee last week.

However, members lined up to blast the lack of space offered by some of the 14 rooms within the premises - one of which will have an area of just 6.7 square metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy committee chair Alex Hilton made the kennel comparison as he described the plans as “appalling”, while cabinet member for planning Alisatir Morwood likened the living spaces to “a small box”.

Top Mark Properties, which was seeking permission for its bedsit blueprint, did not appear before the committee when it met last week - but has since responded to the cutting comment made by councillors.

The company stressed that all of its rooms had their own ensuite facilities - and met minimum standards.

It was for the latter reason that the committee reluctantly approved the proposal - because the rooms, which go up to 16.3 square metres, all exceed the sizes required under government legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a firm that had provisionally agreed to manage the bedsits - as supported housing for vulnerable individuals - rescinded that offer after it learned of the smallest room sizes when it was approached for comment by the Lancashire Post last week.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Top Mark Properties said: “There is a significant shortage of housing in the Chorley area, with an even greater lack of accommodation specifically designed for vulnerable individuals within the social housing sector.

“As mentioned previously, this scheme meets all the relevant planning and local HMO standards, which have recently been updated by Chorley Council. In fact, some of the rooms in this development are double the size of both national and local minimum requirements.

“While many HMOs consist of rooms with shared bathroom facilities, all of our rooms include en-suite bathrooms. It is worth noting the smallest room in the scheme features one of the largest ensuites.”

It is understood a new operator will now be sought to take on the HMO.