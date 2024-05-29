Proper Lovely: shop selling handmade gifts to open in Lancashire city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new shop comprising handmade and local gifts, artwork and crafts is set to open in the heart of a city in Lancashire.

The new Proper Lovely Shop will open its doors in Lancaster at 9am on Saturday 1 June at Unit 16, Marketgate, next door to Mountain Warehouse.

The shop, which will be shared by a group of artists, makers and crafters, will see five local businesses join forces.

Who is behind the Proper Lovely shop?

Airy Fairys – adorable and personalised gifts, decorations and keepsakes

The Bay Botanicals – handmade, eco-friendly soaps using organic, sustainable and natural ingredients – no palm oil here!

Ella & Jack – hand-crafted clothes and gifts for the children you love

Fine Lines Art – a crafty mix of arts and gifts, alongside local scene artwork

Lidia Ranns Art – local landmarks of the North West and beyond

The shop will be open seven days a week, Monday to Saturday 9am-5.30pm and Sunday 10am-4pm, and promises to bring a truly unique offering to the town centre.

Lisa Higham, one of the Proper Lovely shop partners, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome people to the Proper Lovely Shop.

“I am sure that our little shop will have something for everyone. Between us, our local businesses have been operating for decades, and to now have the opportunity to open a shop together – it really is a dream come true for us.

“We are passionate about what we do and believe in the power of shopping local and supporting local. We’re proud to be bringing something different to Lancaster and we hope you love our crafts and gifts as much as we love making them.”