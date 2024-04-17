Progress Housing Group invites charities to pitch for funding at delicious soup event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Progress Housing Group’s Soup Dragon’s Den will take place on Thursday May 16, from 6pm.

To apply, applicants need to fill in an application form found via the Progress Housing Group website and send it to [email protected] or post it to Sumner House, 21 King Street, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2LW. Deadline for applications is Monday April 29.

The six shortlisted groups will be invited to pitch their community project at the Soup Dragon’s Den event. The winning project will receive up to £1,000 from the Group’s Community Investment Fund. The five other projects will receive half of the funding they requested, up to £200.

Sam Beattie, Customer Voice Officer at Progress Housing Group, said: “We love supporting local community projects and our Soup Dragon’s Den allows groups to apply for funding from our Community Investment Fund.

“The event is aimed at community groups in areas where we have properties, who need a small amount of funding to help them get going, or to grow their project.

“Local residents and supporters of the projects are invited to attend the pitches and vote for their favourite one. We also serve soup and crumble, which always goes down a treat.

“So if you are a charity, voluntary group, or individual with a great idea for a community project, get your application in.”