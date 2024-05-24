Progress Housing Group awards Rainbow Hub £1,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity which provides therapeutic services for children and young people with physical disabilities has been awarded £1,000 during a Dragons Den-style event.

Rainbow Hub, based in Mawdesley, gathered the most votes as they pitched against other groups during Progress Housing Group’s Soup Dragon’s Den at St Mary’s Community Centre in Leyland.

The charity will receive £1,000 from the housing association’s Community Investment Fund to organise day trips for children with neurological condition and their families providing much needed respite.

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive of Rainbow Hub, said: “All of the projects were very worthy, so we feel very honoured that Rainbow Hub was voted the winning pitch.

“We will be using the money to fund day trips for families of children with neurological conditions and brain injuries. The money will allow us to take them to all sorts of places, like the zoo or ice skating. We also plan to host an event at Rainbow Hub for families to join in.

“Thank you so much to those that voted for us, to the wonderful people that organised and ran the event, to Progress Housing Group, and to all those wonderful people working tirelessly to make the world a better place for others.”

During the evening, four other community groups and individuals pleaded their case why they should be awarded funding. They will each be awarded up to £200.

Beckie Ramsay talked about her commitment to educating children and young adults about the dangers of open water swimming and her plans to purchase an Aqua Eye, which helps identify people underwater. She set up Doing it for Dylan, following the death of her son, who drowned in July 2011.

Other pitches included SEN Disco which provide a safe space for children and young people with special educational needs to dance and have fun; Leyland Methodist Church which is looking to start a community garden to help support to increase wellbeing; and Chorley Wildcats, which supports youngsters with special education needs by hosting physical activities at All Seasons Leisure Centre in Chorley.

Diane Nash, Customer Voice Manager at Progress Housing Group, said: “It is always very humbling hearing how much hard work and dedication everyone puts in to support their local community.

“We appreciate everyone taking the time to pitch. You all did an amazing job and thank you for everyone who joined us to support their local groups. Well done to Rainbow Hub who does an amazing job in supporting children of neurological conditions and their families.

“We want to thank our contractor Arjo, for sponsoring the ingredients for the delicious soup and crumble, and St Mary’s Community Centre in Leyland, for continuing to help and support with the event.”